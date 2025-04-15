Meanwhile, Nicola Mitchell (Laura Doddington) is reeling when her secret edges closer to exposure.

Avani Nandra-Hart (Aaliyah James) feels isolated after her recent association with drugs.

Also, Kojo Asare (Dayo Koleosho) is determined to be his own man.

Read on for all your EastEnders spoilers for 21st -24th April 2025.

4 EastEnders spoilers next week

1. Phil Mitchell makes a distressing discovery about Nigel Bates

Nigel tries to prove himself to Phil. BBC

There's an Easter egg hunt under way in Albert Square, and it spurs Nigel on to escape from Phil's overprotectiveness and prove himself at the same time.

When Yolande Trueman (Angela Wynter) asks Nigel to dress up as the Easter Bunny, all goes well until Nigel ends up in a row with Harvey Monroe (Ross Boatman), after Nigel confuses young Hope Fowler (Isabelle Smith) for Clare (Gemma Bissix).

The altercation leads Harvey, Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) and Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) to question Phil on Nigel's wellbeing, and he finally reveals all about his dementia diagnosis.

Nigel and Jean sitting together in EastEnders. BBC

Then, at the house, Phil accidentally discovers that Nigel intends to end his own life if his memory continues to deteriorate. Nigel tries to explain his reasoning to Phil, but Phil refuses to listen and leaves.

Jean and Nigel have a heart-to-heart about his illness, but Nigel keeps quiet about what Phil has discovered.

Phil goes to see Linda Carter (Kellie Bright), who encourages him to support Nigel through his diagnosis. Phil is buoyed by their chat, and heads home to make amends with Nigel.

Linda helps Phil. BBC

But Phil is worried to find Nigel's goodbye letter, as Nigel makes to leave Walford. Phil goes in search of his vulnerable friend, but he's fearful when Yolande and Jean tell him they haven't seen Nigel.

Linda helps in the search, and she tries to reason with Phil as Nigel is eventually found. Phil and Nigel make up, and Nigel reluctantly agrees to return home.

But he breaks down, adamant that he wants to end his life before his dementia takes hold.

Paul Bradley as Nigel Bates in EastEnders. BBC

Phil's efforts to dissuade Nigel fail, but then Yolande gives Phil food for thought and he comes up with a plan.

As the week comes to an end, Nigel is overwhelmed by Phil's overzealous, caring approach, and Phil tells Kathy Cotton (Gillian Taylforth) that Nigel is no longer capable of working at the café.

But will Nigel change his mind about his plans?

If you need help and support on issues raised within this article, please visit Samaritans, CALM, Rethink Mental Illness and Mind for guidance.

Dementia UK provides a helpline staffed by specialist admiral nurses who can advise on all aspects of caring for someone with dementia. To speak to someone, phone: 0800 888 6678.

2. Nicola Mitchell panics as murder secret risks exposure

Nicola takes action. BBC

Teddy Mitchell (Roland Manookian) tries to take a clandestine call from Junior Knight (Micah Balfour) about their project, but Nicola overhears and Teddy is forced to reveal all.

Nicola pleads with Teddy to pull out of the business deal, but he refuses, later hiring Ross Marshall (Alex Walkinshaw) to join the build.

Nicola is soon shocked to hear the location of the site - the place where Shireen, who Nicola is responsible for killing, is buried!

Ravi hears Nicola out. BBC

Nicola panics as Teddy tells her that construction will begin this week, and she summons hitman Benji to Harry's Barn. Out of options, Nicola tells Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) she has a job for him.

The next day, Teddy, Harry (Elijah Holloway) and Barney (Lewis Bridgeman) pull out all the stops for Nicola's birthday, but she's distracted, summoning Ravi to Walford East and offering him £10k for a job.

At The Arches, Nicola lies to Harry and manages to secure a customer's van for the job.

But can Nicola protect her secret?

3. Avani Nandra-Hart feels isolated and Barney Mitchell rejects Zack Hudson's help

Avani and Barney in EastEnders. BBC

Priya (Sophie Khan Levy) encourages Avani to spend time with her friends, but it's clear they are avoiding her when Avani's texts go unanswered.

At McKlunky's, Priya persuades Avani to have lunch with Barney, and the teens eventually make amends.

Meanwhile, Barney leaves Zack Hudson (James Farrar) deflated when he refuses his help with Tommy Moon (Sonny Kendall) and Joel Marshall (Max Murray), and things soon go from bad to worse for Zack.

With Zack still keeping quiet over the fact that he's Barney's biological father, what happens next?

Later, Barney frets when Avani accepts his invite to Nicola's birthday party. Will all go well?

4. Kojo Asare seeks independence

Kojo reveals his wishes. BBC

Teddy gives the Knights an update on The Vic rebuild.

But it's clear that Kojo isn't thrilled at the prospect of moving back there, and he later expresses his wish to live alone.

George (Colin Salmon) isn't convinced, despite persuasion from daughter Gina (Francesca Henry).

Kojo at work with Harry. BBC

Kojo is determined to prove himself, and soon lands himself a trial shift at The Arches with Harry.

Kojo is excited for his first day at The Arches, and happily, things go well.

Kojo bags a permanent job and an invite to Nicola's birthday bash, but will George be able to accept that Kojo wants to be independent?

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

