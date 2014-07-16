EastEnders spoilers: Peter Beale to attack Billy Mitchell - first look pictures
The pressure mounts for Billy in tonight's episode during a showdown with Peter
Billy Mitchell's (Perry Fenwick) week looks set to go from bad to worse in this evening's episode of EastEnders when he's set upon by Peter Beale (Ben Hardy).
Viewers will see Peter find out that Billy had an argument with Lucy Beale on the night she was murdered and - as these new images released by the BBC highlight - his reaction isn't exactly calm and composed. In fact, Peter ends up throwing the Square's prime suspect up against a wall. But will Billy able to convince Peter that he had nothing to do with his sister's murder?
"You can’t rule Billy out for the murder, even if you think someone is more obvious," actor Perry Fenwick said recently of his character's current storyline. "I’m awaiting the next scripts - we're all playing detective ourselves, especially with our own character. I don’t think Billy would do that for a bit of fish and a part-time job - he’s not going to kill someone for that alone. But I’m interested to see - one minute I’m being good Billy and next minute I’m being bad Billy. It keeps me on my toes."