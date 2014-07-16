Billy Mitchell's (Perry Fenwick) week looks set to go from bad to worse in this evening's episode of EastEnders when he's set upon by Peter Beale (Ben Hardy).

Viewers will see Peter find out that Billy had an argument with Lucy Beale on the night she was murdered and - as these new images released by the BBC highlight - his reaction isn't exactly calm and composed. In fact, Peter ends up throwing the Square's prime suspect up against a wall. But will Billy able to convince Peter that he had nothing to do with his sister's murder?