Here are all your EastEnders spoilers for 23rd - 27th November 2020.

Mick confesses to Katy

Seeing Mick unravel as he processes his childhood abuse is heartbreaking to watch, and reminds us how nuanced an actor Dyer can be. The tormented ex-landlord lies to wife Linda about the real reason he's sporting a black eye, but puts enough of an act on to convince her he's back to his old self when he they go on a much-needed date night.

He's not fooling anyone, however, and is soon avoiding L and pushing his problems under the proverbial carpet. By the end of the week he contacts Katy Lewis (Simone Lahbib) again, and confesses he's struggling with his past since she came back into his life and he feels like that lost, confused child again. The same child she took advantage of and is now manipulating him into thinking it didn't happen. When will calculating Katy's true colours emerge?

Linda makes a secret phone call

With the distance from her husband increasing daily, lonely Linda finds herself seeking solace from Max Branning (Jake Wood) more and more. And we all know where that's likely to lead.

Spouse-stealing Mr Branning jumps at the chance of playdates with little Abi and Ollie, and 'business meetings' to discuss Linda's new venture, which basically translates as flirting time. Feeling pushed out by Mick yet again, desperate Linda sneakily grabs her phone and scrolls through her contacts… Is she dialling Max for a booty call? Please, no!

Beales at war

Peter is seriously put out when he stumbles across Ian's will on his laptop and discovers he's not mentioned, but little brother Bobby Beale (Clay Milner Russell) is. The same lad who murdered their sister, Peter's twin, Lucy. As if things weren't tense enough between the siblings this makes the atmosphere at No.45 even more toxic. And adds to Ian's ever-growing list of enemies…

Also, Lauren Branning randomly gets a mention this week, when she calls Peter begging for financial help as she's homeless after her New Zealand pad burnt down. Are producers teeing up the much-rumoured return of 2019's I'm a Celebrity winner Jacqueline Jossa?

Callum finds the grass

The Mitchells and Slaters are licking their wounds in the aftermath of last week's robbery drama, with corrupt cop Callum Highway (Tony Clay) caught in the middle. Feeling the pressure from bullying boss DS Thompson (Philip Wright), Constable Highway pledges to find out who made the call that tipped off the police - which could potentially give the boys in blue Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) on a plate.

True to his word, the resourceful officer discovers who dialled 999, but knowing their surprising identity only makes an already impossible situation worse for the artist formerly known as Halfway…

Elsewhere on EastEnders

Kheerat Panesar (Jaz Deol) puffs out his chest and has a very public altercation with Gray Atkins (Toby-Alexander Smith) in the Square. Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) has to intervene, as Gray's kids are witness to the stand-off - they're traumatised enough by losing their mum, seeing their angry dad giving the neighbours a pasting isn't going to help. We predict Gray's rival will provoke him into losing his cool, revealing his terrifying true colours.

While Ian's family implode, he stops the mud Tina Carter (Luisa Bradshaw-White) slung his way from sticking by hijacking her tell-all interview with the Walford Gazette and emerging a hero. He also throws new nemesis Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) under the bus by revealing some of her dodgy dealings that threatens to tarnish her name among the community. Rather like the Incredible Hulk, Suki is not the kind of individual you should make angry - which Ian is about to find out…

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.