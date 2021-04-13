6 EastEnders spoilers for next week: Kush and Whitney face the future and Nancy has a secret

It’s crunch time for Kush Kazemi (Davood Ghadami) and Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) as they face an uncertain future – but will it be together or apart? Get ready for a big week of drama that will leave you reeling.

Nancy Carter (Maddy Hill) is hiding something huge as she settles back into Walford life, Karen Taylor (Lorraine Stanley) considers being a surrogate mum for cash, and Isaac Baptiste (Stevie Basaula) has some important questions.

Here are all your EastEnders spoilers for 19th – 23rd April 2021.

Decision time for Whitney and Kush

As whirlwind romances go, Kush and Whitney’s has been put through more tests in a few months than most relationships experience in a lifetime. This week the engaged couple process the fallout of Kush’s plea hearing, and realise they have some big decisions to make.

We all want Whit to have a happy ever after, but now Kush has made an enemy of the Mitchells and risked his own life how can the couple survive? A huge decision is made and the lovers embark on a dangerous plan that will determine their future, one way or another.

It’s no secret Kush is being written out soon, so could this dramatic week signal the end of his time in Albert Square?

What is Nancy hiding?

The Carters are pleased to have Nancy home (and so are we) but Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) is puzzled by her daughter’s spiky behaviour and reluctance to help look after little brother Ollie. Is Nance still haunted by that incident a few years back when she was blamed for an accident that occurred while he was in her care? She certainly will be when she takes him to the park and he injures himself.

Something is definitely eating Nancy up, and it’s not just the jealousy she clearly feels at long-lost sister Frankie Lewis (Rose Ayling-Ellis) getting all the attention from dad Mick Carter (Danny Dyer). Does the answer lie in the mysterious package she’s desperately waiting to be delivered?

Karen’s baby shock

The Taylors are terrified when intruders ransack their flat and leave a threatening message demanding they pay back the money they’re owed – turns out the chaotic clan are in debt to loan sharks who are now snapping at their heels and wanting their cash back.

Karen is determined to step up for her family and makes a rash suggestion: with Stuart Highway (Ricky Champ) and Rainie Highway (Tanya Franks) searching for a new surrogate, maybe she could carry their kid in exchange for cash? Thankfully Bernie Taylor (Clair Norris) shuts her mum down, but that’s not the end of the story…

Isaac comes clean

Isaac reels after discovering he had a brother, Paul, who was murdered and in the interests of being honest he tells estranged dad Patrick Trueman (Rudolph Walker) about having schizophrenia. Sheree Trueman (Suzette Llewellyn) fears this could put too much pressure on her troubled son, and is also aware it raises questions as to why she kept it from Patrick.

Hearing how tragic Paul was misunderstood sets Isaac thinking that perhaps his schizophrenia diagnosis was a mistake, and that there is another reason behind his behaviour? As he quizzes Ash Panesar (Gurlaine Kaur Garcha) on the possibility of doctors misdiagnosing conditions in ethnic minorities, Isaac appears to be slowly unravelling as he questions whether he’s really ill…

Elsewhere on EastEnders

Star-in-the-making Janet Mitchell (Grace) now has an army of social media followers, the downside of which is she’s being trolled. Honey Mitchell (Emma Barton) is horrified to find out it’s young Amy Mitchell (Abbie Knowles) who’s been peddling hatred online to her daughter, and Will Mitchell (Freddie Phillips) has been standing up for his sister by getting into fights to defend her. Can Honey’s softly-softly approach get through to spiteful Amy before the situation escalates?

Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy) is back and reads the riot act to Tiffany Butcher-Baker (Maisie Smith) and Dotty Cotton (Milly Zero) when she learns of their cheeky overcharging scam. That’s not the only surprise in store, as Dotty tries to explain the new living arrangements at the house she didn’t consult anyone about, and Sonia drops a bombshell of her own that goes down like the proverbial lead balloon.