6 EastEnders spoilers for next week: Billy’s new love interest and Bernie’s baby shock

Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick) catches the eye of a newcomer this week, played by a very familiar face who arrives to shake up the Square.

Advertisement

Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) confronts Nancy Carter (Maddy Hill) when she makes an alarming discovery, Bernie Taylor (Clair Norris) waits to hear if she will be carrying a baby for the Highways, and the Ballum wedding is in crisis.

Here are all your EastEnders spoilers for 26th – 30th April 2021.

Get all the latest soaps news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for soaps and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

New love for Billy

Billy is still hung up on Honey Mitchell (Emma Barton), despite her having moved on with Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick). But Mr Mitchell’s love life could be looking up this week when he meets Estelle Jones (Sue Holderness), the outrageous talent agent representing his star-in-the-making daughter Janet Mitchell (Grace).

Estelle is played by comedy legend Holderness, famous as maneating Marlene in Only Fools and Horses… and the spin-off The Green Green Grass, so expect her guest appearance to bring some much-needed laughs to Walford. Turns out Elaine is fleecing some of her clients, including Janet, but will she be able to use her feminine wiles on Billy to distract him?

Linda confronts Nancy

Nancy has been spiky and secretive since she came home, and even getting chatted up by new heart-throb in town Zack Hudson (James Farrar) doesn’t cheer her up. Linda earwigs on a fraught-sounding phone call Nancy makes to hubby Tamwar, and starts to wonder why her daughter really returned to Walford alone.

Later in the week, L looks for clues about what Nance is hiding and finds something rather concerning in her coat pocket, while Frankie Lewis (Rose Ayling-Ellis) fails in her attempts bond with her so she opens up. When curious Frankie follows Nancy and Linda refuses to be fobbed off any more, Nance ends up with a lot of explaining to do…

Will Bernie have Rainie and Stuart’s baby?

After things didn’t quite pan out with Karen Taylor (Lorraine Stanley) becoming their baby mama (can’t think why), wannabe parents Rainie Highway (Tanya Franks) and Stuart Highway (Ricky Champ) are now considering whether to have her daughter Bernie carry their kid for them instead.

It sounds like a no-brainer – the Taylors need cash, and the Highways need a womb. But still, there is much to discuss. Will Stu and Rainie agree to use Bernie for perhaps the biggest favour ever asked? And if they do, what will the rest of the Taylors have to say about it?

Bailey’s guilty secret

The cash-strapped clan will probably be glad of the income, as they’re still struggling to make ends meet. Bailey Baker (Kara-Leah Fernandes) feels guilty her family are having to stump up for her upcoming ‘space camp’ trip, and when she overhears Karen and Mitch Baker (Roger Griffiths) talking about how they kids might be better off fending for themselves, the young girl is struck.

As the event draws near, Bailey is mindful of the fact her dad can’t afford the train fare and insists on going with Isaac Baptiste (Stevie Basaula) instead to spare his embarrassment. The next morning, Mitch goes to wake his daughter and makes a shocking discovery – what has Bailey done, and is she in trouble?

Elsewhere on EastEnders

Advertisement

Bad news Ballum fans – the wedding of the century is in crisis! Callum Highway (Tony Clay) tells husband-to-be Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) their wedding venue has gone bust and been forced to close (topical) which means their big day is now not happening. Can Ben find a way to fix it so him and his boyfriend get a happy ending after all?

Kim Fox (Tameka Empson) is suspicious when she sees Mila Marwa (Ruhtxjiaih Bellenea) meeting up with a mystery man, and blurts out to Iqra Ahmed (Priya Davdra) her girlfriend is cheating. Unsurprisingly, the Fox Catcher has got the wrong end of the stick and the truth is more complicated… As Mila prepares to meet up with her estranged mother, can she put her family dramas behind her? With support from a sympathetic Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth), she just might.