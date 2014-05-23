The pair are to grow close after Summerhayes questions Max about the recent crime but, true to form, the car dealer will turn on the charm, thus jeopardising the police officer's future career. Speaking about the upcoming storyline, an insider said to RadioTimes.com: "Will Anna Acton be the woman who can tame the untameable?”

A source added to the Sun: "It's well known Max can't keep it in his pants but bedding a copper who is investigating his ex-lover's murder is a bit low even for him.

"It'll be a very steamy affair but his motives are questionable."

All of which begs the question: has Max really fallen for Summerhayes or is he merely making sure that he doesn't come under further suspicion of murder?