In a shock exchange, Max said to Abi that Lauren now "knows". When asked what exactly she knows, Max replied to Abi: "well, that you killed Lucy."

However, with show bosses promising that the identity of Lucy's murderer will be revealed on Thursday, speculation is now rife as to whether the accusation levelled at Abi will prove to be a red herring.

Speaking recently to RadioTimes.com, Lorna Fitzgerald - who plays Abi - said that she had been practising her 'guilty confession' face: "Is it bad to admit that I have? I have been giving sinister looks in the mirror. Well, you have to see what you look like, haven't you? There'll be millions watching it. I have to craft it," the actress said.

