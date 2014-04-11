When Matt Di Angelo's return was announced back in January, the actor said of his comeback after six years away: "It's such an exciting time for the show and the Carter/Wicks family that I just couldn't pass up the opportunity to reprise the role of Dean! I'm looking forward to getting back on the Square."

Executive producer Dominic Treadwell-Collins added: "Matt is a gorgeous, charming, talented actor and it's fantastic that he's agreed to come back to the Square. Deano left angry with his mother. The Dean who returns is angrier. Shirley has been secretly hoping for her son's return. Let's hope she doesn't regret that."

Viewers can see these scenes play out on Monday 14 and Tuesday 15 April.

More like this

Follow @RadioTimes