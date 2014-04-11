EastEnders spoilers: Matt Di Angelo returns as Dean Wicks - new images and plot details emerge
Could there be trouble in store for the Carters when Shirley's son makes his comeback?
We saw him lurking in the shadows at the climax of last night's episode, but Dean Wicks (Matt Di Angelo) is to make his presence well and truly felt in scenes to be shown next week.
After returning to his flat, Stan (Timothy West) will get a shock when Dean arrives, begging to be hidden. A suspicious Stan questions him and Dean makes up an excuse, but Stan soon realises that Dean is up to something dodgy...
When Matt Di Angelo's return was announced back in January, the actor said of his comeback after six years away: "It's such an exciting time for the show and the Carter/Wicks family that I just couldn't pass up the opportunity to reprise the role of Dean! I'm looking forward to getting back on the Square."
Executive producer Dominic Treadwell-Collins added: "Matt is a gorgeous, charming, talented actor and it's fantastic that he's agreed to come back to the Square. Deano left angry with his mother. The Dean who returns is angrier. Shirley has been secretly hoping for her son's return. Let's hope she doesn't regret that."
Viewers can see these scenes play out on Monday 14 and Tuesday 15 April.