Having Louise on EastEnders ruthlessly double-cross Keanu certainly made for a tense Christmas Day twist. But I just knew that she didn’t really have the same streak of eye-for-an-eye vengeance that the rest of the Mitchells appear to possess. And, sure enough, the cracks are now starting to show, with a guilty Louise now deciding to make a shock confession: Keanu’s dead and it’s all her fault.

Advertisement

What viewers (and not Louise) know, of course, is that Keanu is still very much in the land of the living. But with actress Tilly Keeper set to exit soon, what’s the betting that Lou eventually has a change of heart after discovering all about her ex-partner’s miraculous resurrection and secretly plots to be with him? Not one jot of this may turn out to be true, but with the show’s 35thanniversary coming in February, it would be a decent set-piece chase sequence, especially if the pair end up being pursued by a raging Phil and Ben.