Howie Danes (Delroy Atkinson) finally reveals his feelings to Kim Fox (Tameka Empson), and Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) makes a big new decision over unwell mum Jean (Gillian Wright) . And Frankie Lewis (Rose Ayling-Ellis) is intent on pursuing her dream career.

The residents of Walford continue to struggle in the aftermath of yet more high drama next week. Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) confides in estranged husband Mick (Danny Dyer) over her alcoholism, while Callum Highway (Tony Clay) is struggling over husband Ben Mitchell's (Max Bowden) recent actions. Meanwhile, Callum's brother Stuart (Ricky Champ) makes a confession.

Here's all your EastEnders gossip for 16th - 19th May 2022.

1. Linda admits she needs help

BBC

Mick speaks to Martin Fowler (James Bye) and Zack Hudson (James Farrar), hoping to persuade them to let Linda move back into the house. He also promises to get her to seek professional help for her drinking, and the former couple go on a walk together much to the annoyance of Mick's new partner Janine Butcher (Charlie Brooks).

As Mick opens up about his own struggles, Linda's hostility crumbles and she finally agrees she must seek help. Mick offers to attend meetings with Linda, and she becomes determined to win him back. After a successful day for daughter Nancy's (Maddy Hill) new business, Linda tells Mick she loves him. How will he react? Janine later offers Linda a huge sum of money to leave Walford, and Linda eventually agrees. But will she really go through with it?

2. Callum and Ben hit crisis point

BBC

Things have been rocky between Callum and Ben lately, owing to their conflicting views on being open about their sexuality following the homophobic attack in January. Since then, Ben has taken to the streets to lash out at anyone he's witnessed using offensive language - and now Callum knows what he's been up to.

With Ben having shown no remorse, Callum is still reeling next week. When Lewis Butler (Aidan O'Callaghan) tries to talk Callum round, he relents, showing Ben the keys to their new flat and promising to keep his secret if Ben ensures this never happens again. Encouraged further by pal Frankie, Callum tries to move past everything - but can he and Ben get through this?

3. Stuart makes a confession

BBC

As Stuart heads home from the hospital after undergoing his first chemotherapy appointment, he bumps into Dotty Cotton (Milly Zero), who takes one look at him and assumes he is high on drugs. Dotty threatens to tell Bernie Taylor (Clair Norris), who was the surrogate for Stuart and wife Rainie (Tanya Franks).

Under pressure, Stuart admits the truth - he doesn't feel a connection to baby Roland. Viewers now know that this is just the start of a postnatal depression story for Stuart as the illness is explored through fatherhood. Will he find the strength to speak out about how he's feeling?

4. Howie tells Kim he has feelings for her

BBC

For several weeks, Kim has been spending time with Howie, totally under the impression that he is gay. But next week, Howie finally tells Kim of his romantic feelings for her. She is left stunned, clearly not expecting this revelation.

We rather like sweet-natured Howie, who has so far proven himself to be an absolute gentleman (please don't tune him over to the dark side, EastEnders!) So when Kim has taken in his declaration, will she agree to give him a chance?

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

5. Stacey brings Jean home

BBC

Stacey is left upset when daughter Lily blames her for Jean's situation. On another hospital visit to see Jean, Stacey's concerns grow; especially when she sees an incident between Jean and another patient. Wanting to do right by her mum, Stacey brings Jean home.

As Kat (Jessie Wallace) and Eve Unwin (Heather Peace) express their doubts, and Harvey Monroe (Ross Boatman) makes an excuse not to visit, Stacey begins to realise the enormity of her decision as Jean refuses to eat or interact. A mental health nurse later arrives to assess Jean - will she be deemed well enough to be at home?

6. Frankie's new direction

BBC

Following her encounter with an old friend who has forged a successful career, Frankie is inspired to work on her photography skills with a portfolio. Rocky Cotton (Brian Conley) suggests that she tries capturing the real East End, but when Frankie takes photos of Rocky at the car lot, she is disappointed by the results.

Still, Frankie perseveres, taking some snaps of dad Mick in the Vic. Rocky and Mitch Baker (Roger Griffiths) later persuade Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) to take part, but unbeknown to Frankie, the pair set Jay up. As they tease him, what will their prank mean for Jay - and for poor Frankie?

Read more:

Advertisement