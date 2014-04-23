EastEnders spoilers: Lee Carter to be targeted by the police - first look pictures
Is Mick and Linda's eldest son in the frame for Lucy Beale's murder?
What are we to make of Carter newcomer Lee (Danny-Boy Hatchard)? We heard his voicemail to Lucy on the night she was killed asking if she was going to attend Ronnie's party. Yet sister Nancy knows that he left the party prematurely. Suspicious behaviour, eh?
Now - in scenes to be shown on Friday 25 April - Lee will agree to speak to the police before he returns to the Army. But Nancy is taken aback when Lee states that he was at the housewarming party all night. When the police arrive at the Vic, they ask for Lee's clothes from the night of Lucy's death and also take a DNA sample. Is he about to be bumped up the suspect list?
It's a difficult one for Lee, bless him," actor Danny-Boy Hatchard told RadioTimes.com recently."He's come back from Afghanistan thinking he's going to be escaping all this high drama and then his girlfriend gets killed. It's all a bit too much for him, to be honest."