But Lauren is left heartbroken by her mum’s actions, especially when Tanya then compares her to Rainie. After a confrontation with Abi on Bridge Street catches the attention of Joey, Lauren’s ex tries to make sure that everything is OK.

However, the final straw for Lauren comes after Lucy appears at the doorway of the café and begins to goad her love rival. As Lauren snaps, she punches Lucy in the face and launches a sugar jar through the café’s window before storming off. But it isn’t long before the law is catching up with Lauren and making their arrest in front of pub regulars at the Vic.

Viewers can see the scenes on Thursday 30 and Friday 31 May.