Phil's rage gets the better of him when he discovers that it was Ben's mismanagement that resulted in Max owning the Arches. A livid Phil ends up dragging Ben out of the house and into his car - what does he have planned?

The Carters pull together for Stan but Shirley grows concerned for her dad when he takes a turn for the worse and is rushed back to hospital. As the family faces the reality of Stan’s fate, Mick and Shirley are forced closer together...

