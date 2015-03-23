EastEnders spoilers: Kat makes a suicide bid, while Ian marks the anniversary of Lucy's death
29 March-3 April: Plus Phil rages at Ben and Stan's health takes a turn for the worse
The shock news next week is that Kat hits rock bottom and makes a suicide bid on Good Friday. But Alfie soon realises what her intentions are races to save the love of his life. Will he get to her in time?
It's also the one-year anniversary of Lucy's murder and the residents of Albert Square pull together to buy a wreath of remembrance. Ian is touched by their efforts, but the atmosphere at the Beale house turns sour when Cindy accuses him of using Beth to replace Lucy.
Phil's rage gets the better of him when he discovers that it was Ben's mismanagement that resulted in Max owning the Arches. A livid Phil ends up dragging Ben out of the house and into his car - what does he have planned?
The Carters pull together for Stan but Shirley grows concerned for her dad when he takes a turn for the worse and is rushed back to hospital. As the family faces the reality of Stan’s fate, Mick and Shirley are forced closer together...
