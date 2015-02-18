As Dean pours the fuel all over the barrel store, Nancy (Maddy Hill) notices the smell and investigates. However, she is quickly taken hostage by an increasingly unstable Dean.

Luckily, Mick (Danny Dyer) soon realises what's going on and takes drastic action. But just how far will Mick go to save his family?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of EastEnders below.

