EastEnders spoilers: Dean takes Mick and Nancy hostage - and threatens to torch the Queen Vic!
Tonight's hour-long episode sees a volatile Dean put his revenge plan in motion
EastEnders fans were left wondering what Dean Wicks (Matt Di Angelo) was planning when he sneaked back onto Albert Square last night.
Well, we can now reveal that he's become even more troubled in the time he's spent away. Scenes to be shown during this evening's hour-long special (BBC1, 7.30pm) will see Dean set his revenge plan into motion as he heads to the Queen Vic with a lighter and petrol can in hand.
As Dean pours the fuel all over the barrel store, Nancy (Maddy Hill) notices the smell and investigates. However, she is quickly taken hostage by an increasingly unstable Dean.
Luckily, Mick (Danny Dyer) soon realises what's going on and takes drastic action. But just how far will Mick go to save his family?
You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of EastEnders below.
