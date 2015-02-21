Now, in scenes to be shown on Monday 23 February, Nick's body is taken away from No 23 Albert Square, while Charlie and Carol (Lindsey Coulson) decide that it's time to give their statement to the police. But Charlie gets a shock when the investigating officers decide to put him under arrest.

And hopes are dashed even further on Tuesday when when Carol learns that Dot has already been to the magistrates court and refused bail. Is the nightmare only just beginning for Dot's nearest and dearest?

