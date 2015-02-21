EastEnders spoilers: Charlie Cotton to be arrested over Nick's death
And a beleaguered Dot finds herself refused bail
Charlie Cotton (Declan Bennett) is to find himself in trouble in next week's episodes of EastEnders when he's arrested by DI Keeble (Alison Newman).
Viewers who saw the 30th anniversary episodes of the BBC1 soap will know that Charlie's gran Dot (June Brown) handed herself in to the police after letting her son Nick (John Altman) die.
Now, in scenes to be shown on Monday 23 February, Nick's body is taken away from No 23 Albert Square, while Charlie and Carol (Lindsey Coulson) decide that it's time to give their statement to the police. But Charlie gets a shock when the investigating officers decide to put him under arrest.
And hopes are dashed even further on Tuesday when when Carol learns that Dot has already been to the magistrates court and refused bail. Is the nightmare only just beginning for Dot's nearest and dearest?
