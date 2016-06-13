Sonia will later be seen admitting to Martin that she also no longer loves Tina - and proves that she means every word by leaning in for a kiss!

But how will Martin - who has only recently got married to Stacey - react to Sonia's impromptu display of affection?

Whatever the outcome, actress Natalie Cassidy is sure of one thing: that Sonia shouldn't be with either Tina or Martin.

Speaking recently, the Walford star said: "I actually think Sonia might need some time on her own. I know it sounds boring but it would be nice to see her at home with her daughter and giving herself a break."

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of EastEnders below.

