EastEnders: Sonia kisses Martin - see the first-look pictures
How will he react when Sonia makes her move?
Sonia Fowler is to make a move on ex-husband Martin after her relationship with Tina Carter hits the rocks.
An upcoming episode of EastEnders will see Sonia get close to Martin again when he accompanies her to a hospital appointment and learns that she wants to have a mastectomy and oophorectomy.
Sonia will later be seen admitting to Martin that she also no longer loves Tina - and proves that she means every word by leaning in for a kiss!
But how will Martin - who has only recently got married to Stacey - react to Sonia's impromptu display of affection?
Whatever the outcome, actress Natalie Cassidy is sure of one thing: that Sonia shouldn't be with either Tina or Martin.
More like this
Speaking recently, the Walford star said: "I actually think Sonia might need some time on her own. I know it sounds boring but it would be nice to see her at home with her daughter and giving herself a break."
You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of EastEnders below.
And visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.