Monday’s two episodes chiefly concerned the continued paranoia of Janine Butcher (Charlie Brooks) as fiance Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) supported Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) in fixing her situation with her community payback officer.

Sonia Fowler made a mystery call at the conclusion of tonight’s (Monday 28th November) double bill of EastEnders .

In response, Janine had feigned that her pregnancy had taken a turn - but her friend Sonia (Natalie Cassidy) was aware of Janine’s lies and paranoia about Mick and Linda.

While Mick neared the truth of Janine’s lies, Sonia covered for her but tried to calm Janine into being less paranoid and acting out.

After supposedly returning from a scan with Sonia, Janine told Mick that the baby had had the all-clear from the medics.

Mick’s mother Shirley Carter (Linda Henry), however, continued to see through her prospective daughter-in-law’s lies, aware that Mick is only marrying her due to her pregnancy.

After being called out by Shirley, Janine continued to spiral into a dark mood, making nasty comments about Mick and Linda’s relationship, her future and also about Sonia and her beloved step-grandmother, Dot Branning.

In the Vic, Janine asked Sonia: "Is it living in her house that’s the problem?"

Janine then made clear her meaning by adding: "That’s turning you into this dowdy little busy body like Dot?"

As Sonia warned Janine off of comments about Dot, Janine mocked Dot’s failed marriages and also Sonia’s single life.

Later, Sonia approached Janine outside in the Square and recalled how Janine used to wait for her cheating father Frank Butcher to come home and often he never did, blaming her relationship with her father for her attitude towards men now.

An unhinged Janine begins blaming Sonia for holding her back from her games with Mick, meaning she could lose the "best" thing she has ever had in her life - better than her daughter Scarlett Butcher (Tabitha Byron).

In the aftermath, Janine continues to unravel, prompting Sonia to make a mystery phone call.

"You’ve gotta get back here," Sonia tells the mystery person. "I should’ve called you before. I thought I could help, but I can’t."

She added: "Right, you wanna see the way she’s acting, the thing’s she’s saying."

The episode ended with a panicking Janine glaring at Sonia. What will Ms Butcher do next? And who has Sonia called to stop her?

In Thursday night's episodes, Linda prepares for her date with new love interest Karl, but with Mick still in his ex-wife's life, Janine's paranoia continues to grow, prompting Sonia to try and calm her down.

As the week's episodes draw to a close, Janine acts out to cement herself into Mick's life forever - but will she succeed?

Fans will be aware that actress Charlie Brooks is set to bow out as Janine Butcher on Boxing Day, while Danny Dyer will also depart his role as Mick Carter over the festive period.

Ahead of Janine's exit, fans can also look forward to the return of Janine's older brother Ricky Butcher, played by Sid Owen, who is back for a short stint on the soap.

Could Ricky be the one to get through to Janine?

