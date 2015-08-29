The reason for Kathy ringing is because she's desperate to send a message to Phil and feels that Tracey is one of the few people she can trust. Well, as Dot once famously said of the near-silent Tracey: she's a person who "sees everything but says very little".

Despite having witnessed no end of cliffhangers from behind the bar, Tracey will be left struggling to come to terms with the revelation and tells employer Mick about what she's heard.

And then, in a particularly garrulous moment, she even ends up stopping Phil in his tracks and quizzing him about what's going on before handing him an address. But will Phil tell Tracey the truth about Kathy's return from the dead?

More like this

Advertisement

You can watch a 60-second rundown of the coming week's episodes of EastEnders below.