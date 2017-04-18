Prior to this evening's events, Shirley had been seen wrestling with her feelings as regards her late mother, her original intention being to not attend at all.

But after reconsidering her plans, Shirley ended up having a word with the governor who let her out early.

However, Shirley hardly had any time to adjust before she was dealing with a fresh crisis at the Queen Vic - a ceiling collapse in this evening's final moments saw beloved dog Lady Di trapped under the rubble.

And next week's episodes will see the cash-strapped Carters' financial worries become so bad that Shirley ends up coming up with a radical plan to solve their money worries.

After discussing her options with new bar manager Woody (Lee Ryan), Shirley finds herself in an unthinkable situation when she realises what she must do.

But can Shirley's nearest and dearest get her to change her mind before it's too late?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CKtBAan34qI