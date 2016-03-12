And it seems that Buster (Karl Howman) has plenty to be riled up about. Because Shirley is in an uncharacteristically forgiving mood and soon finds herself reminiscing with Phil about more happier times.

As that old Mitchell magic starts to work once more, will Shirley give in to temptation? Find out whether sparks will fly when EastEnders broadcasts these scenes on Monday 21 March.

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of EastEnders below.

