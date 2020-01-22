However, the truth is slowly starting to trickle out as more and more people discover Keanu isn’t dead at all – his murder was staged.

Now Sharon Mitchell (Letitia Dean) knows the truth following a chat with a drunken Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) earlier in the week on EastEnders.

In tomorrow’s episode, it seems Sharon is going to use her new-found knowledge for her gain.

Still concealing the fact she has Martin Fowler’s (James Bye) phone with all the incriminating evidence on it, Sharon decides to get revenge on Phil by taunting him.

But as we all know, you really shouldn’t poke the beast – especially not one of Phil’s stature.

As is to be expected, Phil completely erupts and displays threatening behaviour towards Sharon.

Thankfully, Callum Highway (Tony Clay) is on hand to cool the situation down and it seems Sharon’s got away with it this time.

However, she’s still firmly got revenge on her mind – how far will she go to get it?

And now she’s in possession of Martin’s burner phone, will she use it to implicate Phil and Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) as well?

And of course, with the 35th anniversary death on the horizon, is anyone wrapped up in the Keanu drama safe?

