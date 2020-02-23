During Friday's tear-jerking conclusion to EastEnders 35th anniversary week, Dennis drowned after Ian locked him below decks as punishment for hate-trolling his son, Bobby Beale (Clay Millner Russell).

"Sharon struggles to cope in the wake of Dennis’ death and as she returns to the Square, Ian and Kathy rally round her and do all they can to support her," according to a BBC synopsis released with the first-look images. "However little does Sharon know that Ian is wracked with guilt over what happened… but will he tell her the truth?"

Will Ian tell Sharon the truth? And if he did, could she ever forgive him?

