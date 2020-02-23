The BBC has released its first look images of Sharon Mitchell (Letitia Dean) as she returns to the Square following the tragic death of her son, Dennis (Bleu Landau).

In brand new images, Sharon appears shaken and grief-stricken as she pushes her new-born baby in a pram. In separate images, Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth) and Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) appear to rally around her - but Ian is concealing the fact that Dennis died because of his actions.

During Friday's tear-jerking conclusion to EastEnders 35th anniversary week, Dennis drowned after Ian locked him below decks as punishment for hate-trolling his son, Bobby Beale (Clay Millner Russell).

eastenders ian beale

"Sharon struggles to cope in the wake of Dennis’ death and as she returns to the Square, Ian and Kathy rally round her and do all they can to support her," according to a BBC synopsis released with the first-look images. "However little does Sharon know that Ian is wracked with guilt over what happened… but will he tell her the truth?"

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 18/02/2020 - Programme Name: EastEnders - January - March 2020 - TX: 24/02/2020 - Episode: EastEnders - January - March - 2020 - 6085 (No. 6085) - Picture Shows: ***EMBARGOED TILL 00:01 TUESDAY 18TH FEB 2020*** Kathy Beale (GILLIAN TAYLFORTH), Sharon Mitchell (LETITIA DEAN) - (C) BBC - Photographer: Kieron McCarron/Jack Barnes

Will Ian tell Sharon the truth? And if he did, could she ever forgive him?

