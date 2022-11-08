Alfie returned to Walford earlier this year, and was stunned to find that Kat was now engaged to resident hard-man Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden). After some hilarious jibes about his new love rival, Alfie made it clear that he would never give up on winning Kat's heart back.

It may be a hope shared by many EastEnders fans , but star Shane Richie says there are no guarantees that his character Alfie Moon and soulmate Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) will get back together.

But according to the actor who plays him, we may not get what we want any time soon. Asked whether he's aware of the viewers' love for Kat and Alfie, Richie says: "Oh, most definitely!"

When fans approach him about a possible reunion, though, he makes no promises.

"They say to me, 'We can't wait to see Kat and Alfie together,' and I keep saying, 'Well, it may not happen!'"

Of course, EastEnders is unlikely to allow its plots to be spoiled, so the actor was always unlikely to make any promises. But as it stands, it sounds like we may have to bear with the soap, which is seemingly committed to the pairing of Kat and Phil.

"Everyone wants to believe there's a happy ending somewhere," he adds. "Everyone loves a happy ending and there may well be. But at the moment, there isn't.

"Kat and Phil are an item, and Alfie's just a fly in the ointment getting in the way. And some people want Kat and Phil to succeed, they want them to be happy, and they feel like Alfie should get out of the way now because these two are in love, so there are people rooting for Kat and Phil, which is interesting."

Asked what he thinks about Kat's new relationship, Richie replies: "It made sense because they're two characters who have been in the Square for a long time. They're both characters that are very broken, and they've found each other but what they don't have is history."

Despite recent developments, though, the actor teases that Alfie will continue to long for Kat. "Now, Kat and Alfie have got history; and sometimes history can rear its ugly head, and sometimes it can bring two people back together because of their history.

"So, how EastEnders will play that one out, I don't know. But I think Alfie's still got his eye on the prize, and the prize is Kat."

