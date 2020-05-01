In a statement to RadioTimes.com, an EastEnders spokesperson said: "No dates have been set for filming to resume and we will not return until it is safe to do so. We will continue to follow the latest news and advice from the World Health Organisation and Public Health England."

Since its production halted, only two EastEnders episodes have been aired a week (on Mondays and Tuesdays, 7.30pm), to allow fans to enjoy the show for as long as possible.

Similarly, ITV also announced a shutdown in production of soaps Coronation Street and Emmerdale on 23rd March amid the nationwide lockdown. However, the broadcaster is making plans for their return, with adapted storylines and scripts, and more scenes featuring only two actors.

Speaking at the Edinburgh TV Festival (taking place online this year due to lockdown) Kevin Lygo, director of television at ITV, explained: “ITV without soaps is barely ITV. They are working really hard now as to how, when, if and when restrictions are lifted a bit, how can we make the soaps in a safe way.”

