The floor has fallen from beneath Ross Marshall's (Alex Walkinshaw) feet in EastEnders, following a particularly scandalous bombshell from partner Vicki Fowler (Alice Haig).

Ad

It's been a tough week for the couple, as their son Joel (Max Murray) faced trial for grievous bodily harm, voyeurism, and producing and distributing indecent images of a child.

Vicki bravely spoke in court about the abhorrent assault he inflicted on her, but when he pleaded guilty, couldn't help but feel there was nothing to celebrate. A troubled young man was to be imprisoned, and it should never have happened.

Mark (Stephen Aaron-Sipple) caught Ross (Alex Walkinshaw) planning an engagement. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

In The Vic, the residents were keen to toast her win, but all she wanted was to see Ross and move on with their future. A devastated Zack Hudson (James Farrar), who she had slept with earlier in the week, watched on as she chose her man.

Of course, as viewers will recall, this wasn't the first time sparks had flown between the two - they were caught kissing by her aunt Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth) last year.

Add Radio Times as a Preferred Source on Google Keep up to date on what’s worth watching with your favourite entertainment news from Radio Times – see more of our exclusive news and interviews featured prominently in Top Stories when using Google. Keep up to date on what’s worth watching with your favourite entertainment news fromsee more of our exclusive news and interviews featured prominently in Top Stories when using Google.

In today's episode, Ross was determined for a fresh start and planned to launch a handyman business into action.

Meanwhile, at the Boxing Den, Vicki's brother Mark (Stephen Aaron-Sipple) clocked a flirtatious moment between her and Zack. Despite her attempt to move on, it was clear that she was going to struggle with the prospect of not falling into his arms again.

Mark urged her to follow her heart, but she insisted Ross was the one for her.

To make matters worse, he later discovered that Ross was planning to cement their rekindled relationship by proposing. Zack overheard the conversation, and went into self-destruct mode by swapping numbers with a girl at the pub.

Vicki (Alice Haig) was shocked when Ross got down on one knee. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Vicki was hurt to see him moving on so quickly, and after a drink with Mark where he told her of Ross's intentions, she headed home.

A trail of rose petals led into the living room, where he was waiting on one knee. The question was popped, and Vicki became overwhelmed with happiness.

However, as Mark approached behind her, a metaphorical shadow also loomed. She knew that the time had come for her to confess her infidelity, unable to proceed into engagement without coming clean.

Is this the end for Vicki and Ross?

Read more:

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Add EastEnders to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.