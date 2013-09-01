EastEnders: Ronnie to stay with Kat when she returns to Albert Square - first look pictures
"Stay at mine. Just for one night," Kat tells the woman who snatched her baby
Ronnie Mitchell (Samatha Womack) is to find an unlikely saviour when she’s freed from prison after Kat Moon (Jessie Wallace) offers her a place to stay.
In a surprise move, Kat takes pity on the woman who snatched her child after Roxy fails to show up to meet her at the prison gates. Over a talk in a local café, Kat says to the newly released Ronnie: “Come back to the Square with me. It’ll give you a chance to talk to Roxy properly. Stay at mine. Just for one night. You haven’t got to see anyone – just lie low and get a decent night’s kip.”
But what Ronnie doesn’t expect is to find Michael Moon (Steve John Shepherd) watching over her as she awakes the next morning...
Samantha Womack makes her return to EastEnders in the week beginning Monday 9 September.