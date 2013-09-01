Ronnie Mitchell (Samatha Womack) is to find an unlikely saviour when she’s freed from prison after Kat Moon (Jessie Wallace) offers her a place to stay.

In a surprise move, Kat takes pity on the woman who snatched her child after Roxy fails to show up to meet her at the prison gates. Over a talk in a local café, Kat says to the newly released Ronnie: “Come back to the Square with me. It’ll give you a chance to talk to Roxy properly. Stay at mine. Just for one night. You haven’t got to see anyone – just lie low and get a decent night’s kip.”