Speaking today, executive producer Dominic Treadwell-Collins said: “As we celebrate our 30th anniversary, we have set ourselves an enormous challenge - a week of live scenes, a form-breaking flashback, a live episode, story twists that will leave a lump in the throat and a few moments that will elicit genuine gasps from our audience.

"Having the week bookmarked with some of our most iconic characters on Graham's sofa and Zoe's live aftermath show coming direct from Albert Square as the dust is just settling, elevates this into the biggest week ever for EastEnders fans old and new.”

Charlotte Moore, Controller of BBC1, added: “BBC1 will mark the 30th anniversary of its flagship series with the most ambitious week of live television drama ever attempted. The truth will out as Lucy Beale's killer is finally exposed to the nation.

"Alongside the unmissable drama, we have a Graham Norton special and Zoe Ball will present a live backstage show with Ore Oduba and Joe Swash to complete proceedings - it's going to be off the scale!"

As part of the show's plotlines, Barbara Windsor will be seen making a return to the Queen Vic as Peggy Mitchell, while Jo Joyner and John Partridge will also reprise their roles as Tanya Cross and Christian Clarke to attend Ian and Jane’s wedding as part of the celebrations.

You can see the full schedule below:

BBC1 SCHEDULE

MONDAY 16 FEBRUARY

10.45pm The Graham Norton Show - an EastEnders special with guests June Brown, Pam St Clement, Adam Woodyatt, Letitia Dean, Kellie Bright, John Altman, Richard Blackwood, Jessie Wallace, Shane Richie and Danny Dyer. All in front of an audience filled with past and present cast members.

TUESDAY 17 FEBRUARY

7.30pm EastEnders - 30 minute episode with live inserts

WEDNESDAY 18 FEBRUARY

8pm EastEnders - 30 minute episode with live inserts

THURSDAY 19 FEBRUARY

7.30pm EastEnders - 60 minute episode with live inserts

9.30pm - special 30-minute flashback episode with live inserts

FRIDAY 20 FEBRUARY

8pm EastEnders - fully live 30 minute episode.

8.30pm EastEnders: Backstage Live with Zoe Ball, Ore Oduba and Joe Swash. With a live switchover to BBC3 at 9pm

