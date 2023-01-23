Set in the fictional borough of Walford in the East End of London, the BBC soap created by Julia Smith and Tony Holland has attracted viewers with wild storylines and fostered important conversations. From bonkers affairs and unhinged villains to contributing tackling the stigma those living with HIV still face, EastEnders has seen it all and still manages to surprise fans with unexpected twists.

EastEnders has been around since the 1980s, bringing to our small screens a daily dose of Albert Square drama.

Last year, the award-winning series bid farewell to some of its most important characters. The sad death of soap star June Brown was written into the story, with Dot Branning's funeral seeing many iconic returnees pay their respects. Meanwhile, Danny Dyer gifted the audience a heartbreaking exit for his character Mick Carter, one of the most-watched soap moments of 2022.

As we anticipate what lies ahead for the characters in the new year, it's time to test your EastEnders fan status with our 2023 trivia quiz.

And if you don't feel like your Walford knowledge is up to scratch, you can always head to our EastEnders spoilers page for a refresher before taking the quiz.

