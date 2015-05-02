EastEnders’ Queen Vic voted Britain’s best-loved TV pub
The Albert Square boozer beat Only Fools and Horses' Nag's Head, Corrie's Rovers Return and Moe's Tavern from The Simpsons to be named viewers' favourite onscreen drinking den
If TV pubs were open to the public, the Queen Vic would be packed. The EastEnders boozer has been named Britain's best loved onscreen drinking destination, with a whopping 57% of RadioTimes.com readers naming it the place they'd most like to stop in for a swift half or two.
Only Fools and Horses' den of dodgy deals The Nag's Head was the second most popular TV pub, knocking the Vic's Coronation Street rival the Rovers Return Inn into joint third place alongside The Simpsons watering hole Moe's Tavern.
As well as having seen a fair few pints pulled in its 30-year history, the Queen Victoria has been smashed up, set on fire, witnessed births (in the toilets), deaths (Den and Archie) and marriages (or at least wedding receptions), not to mention slaps, shootings and even a song (from Nick "Wicksy" Berry).
It's also changed hands many times over and can boast some of British TV's most memorable characters as its landlords and ladies, from Den and Angie Watts to Frank and Pat Butcher, Peggy Mitchell to Alfie and Kat Moon.
The couple with their names currently above the door are Mick and Linda Carter, aka Danny Dyer and Kellie Bright.
On hearing the news that the Queen Vic had topped our poll, Dyer told us “it is an honour and a privilege to run the most loved and famous TV pub”.
Cheers Danny – we'll drink to that!
The top ten TV pubs
Based on a poll of over 2,200 RadioTimes.com users
1 The Queen Victoria – EastEnders (56.97%)
2 The Nag's Head – Only Fools and Horses (7.61%)
3= Moe's Tavern – The Simpsons (7.34%)
3= Rovers Return Inn – Coronation Street (7.34%)
5 The Woolpack – Emmerdale (4.62%)
6 The Jockey – Shameless (3.49%)
7 McLaren's Pub – How I Met Your Mother (3.22%)
8 Cheers – Cheers (3.17%)
9 The Dog in the Pond – Hollyoaks (2.22%)
10 The Archer – Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps (1.81%)