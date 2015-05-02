As well as having seen a fair few pints pulled in its 30-year history, the Queen Victoria has been smashed up, set on fire, witnessed births (in the toilets), deaths (Den and Archie) and marriages (or at least wedding receptions), not to mention slaps, shootings and even a song (from Nick "Wicksy" Berry).

It's also changed hands many times over and can boast some of British TV's most memorable characters as its landlords and ladies, from Den and Angie Watts to Frank and Pat Butcher, Peggy Mitchell to Alfie and Kat Moon.

The couple with their names currently above the door are Mick and Linda Carter, aka Danny Dyer and Kellie Bright.

On hearing the news that the Queen Vic had topped our poll, Dyer told us “it is an honour and a privilege to run the most loved and famous TV pub”.

Cheers Danny – we'll drink to that!

The top ten TV pubs

Based on a poll of over 2,200 RadioTimes.com users

1 The Queen Victoria – EastEnders (56.97%)

2 The Nag's Head – Only Fools and Horses (7.61%)

3= Moe's Tavern – The Simpsons (7.34%)

3= Rovers Return Inn – Coronation Street (7.34%)

5 The Woolpack – Emmerdale (4.62%)

6 The Jockey – Shameless (3.49%)

7 McLaren's Pub – How I Met Your Mother (3.22%)

8 Cheers – Cheers (3.17%)

9 The Dog in the Pond – Hollyoaks (2.22%)

10 The Archer – Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps (1.81%)