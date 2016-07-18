EastEnders: Phil and Ian are told that Ben is dead - watch the full scene
Get a sneak peek of the heartbreak for the Mitchells and the Beales
EastEnders fans should brace themselves for a display of raw emotion tonight as Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) learns that his son Ben has died.
We have a sneak peek look at the heartbreaking moment from this evening's episode that sees Ian (Adam Woodyatt) and Phil race to the hospital after Ben is involved in an incident, only to be told that he's dead.
Elsewhere, Kathy and Buster wake up in a hotel after spending the night together, but on her arrival back to the Square, Kathy is met by Shirley who tells her the news that Ben is in hospital.
Kathy’s world falls apart when Steven calls and breaks the upsetting news that Ben hasn't made it...
Watch the scene from tonight's episode below. Beneath that, there's a 60-second rundown of all this week's drama on EastEnders.
