EastEnders: Peggy is reunited with her family – for the final time!
Fresh details of Barbara Windsor’s exit are revealed
Prepare yourselves for heartache, EastEnders fans – Peggy Mitchell is back in Walford for what will be the very last time.
With Barbara Windsor having already announced that this will be the final time she’ll reprise the role of the iconic Queen Vic landlady, it’s sure to be an emotional occasion as Peggy reunites with the rest of the Mitchell clan.
Scenes to be shown from the 9th May will see Peggy return home and when her presence becomes known by the rest of the residents of Albert Square, she takes a poignant trip around the neighbourhood and spots some familiar faces.
Speaking about the decision to have Peggy lose her battle with cancer, actress Barbara Windsor said recently:
“Everyone knows I love EastEnders and that will never change. Peggy is a character close to my heart, but I made the decision a while ago that I need to say goodbye to Peggy once and for all as otherwise she will always be there, urging me to go back and that is something I need to shut the door on.
"After thinking long and hard about it, I realised that it is time for me and the audience to say our final farewells to the lady who I have loved for many years and I thought that whilst the guvnor [executive producer Dominic Treadwell-Collins], who I adore, is still in charge I want him to be the one to oversee it.
"I am grateful that Dominic has accepted my decision and together, since late last summer, we have been secretly plotting Peggy’s last scenes.”
