The first of this evening's double bill sees little Lexi Pearce wow the crowds at the kiddy beauty pageant, where the Mitchells and Taylors unite in a rare moment of harmony among the local clans. But there is still drama as Ben Mitchell tries to keep sister Louise Mitchell calm over the Keanu situation, and Billy Mitchell gets increasingly frustrated with Honey Mitchell.

In part two, Gray Atkins clashes with newcomers the Panesars, with Keegan Baker drawn in much to wife Tiffany Butcher-Baker's despair. What impact will this have on controlling Gray's attitude towards wife Chantelle Atkins' friendship with Jags Panesar?

Meanwhile, Phil Mitchell comes to a sad realisation about his son's love life, Lola Pearce makes a discovery about a family member that leaves her reeling, and Whitney Dean is all smiles, for a change, until something happens that sends her crashing back down to earth…

