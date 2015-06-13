EastEnders: Nancy to catch Kush and Stacey together – see the cheeky first-look pics
But will Shabnam get to hear about Kush’s growing attraction to Stacey?
Kush Kazemi’s 30th birthday certainly looks like it’s going to be…eventful.
Despite his own concerns that he can’t celebrate due to Ramadan, Kush’s friends drag him to the Vic for drinks.
But Kush (Davood Ghadami) will find himself in an awkward situation when Martin and the gang leave him handcuffed to the railings of the Square in just his pants!
In the end, it’s Stacey (Lacey Turner) who comes to Kush’s rescue, but just as the sexual tension rises once again between the two of them, they’re spotted by Nancy (Maddy Hill). Just how much has she seen?
You can find out when EastEnders airs these scenes on Tuesday 23 June.
Watch a 60-second rundown of the coming week’s episodes of EastEnders below.
