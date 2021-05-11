As Mick prepares to give his statement in EastEnders, Frankie is torn by a request from Katy

Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) is gearing up to give his witness impact statement against Katy Lewis (Simone Lahbib) for the sexual abuse he suffered at her hands as a child in EastEnders next week.

Frankie (Rose Ayling-Ellis), his daughter that was born as a result of Katy’s actions, has been making herself at home as part of the Carter Family, but she finds her loyalties are tested next week when Katy has a shocking request for her.

Caught in an uncomfortable position between both of her parents, could we be about to see Frankie betray Mick and side with Frankie?

The drama unfolds just after Mick has agreed to write the statement and he hopes that it will be the start of putting everything his family has been through behind them – but he has no idea that Katy is back in Walford and lurking close by The Vic.

Frankie is already rattled by all that is going on and she is soon left feeling worse when she bumps into Katy and while she at first tries to stay out of her way, she eventually does meet up with her and that is when Katy asks her a favour.

She is in need of a character witness when she is put in front of the courts and she asks Frankie if she would be happy to write one for her. Stunned by the request, she speaks to Shirley (Linda Henry) and tells her that she said no – but she may not be being completely honest.

While Shirley is quick to praise her for showing loyalty to her family, it is clear that Frankie is left feeling conflicted over what to do. Will she agree to speak up on behalf of her mother, and how will the Carter clan react if she does?

Elsewhere next week in Walford, Brian Conley makes his EastEnders debut in the role of Terry Cant, the biological father of Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy). But will the forever absent father have a battle on his hands if he wants a relationship with his daughter?

