EastEnders: Mick rages at Nancy - will she end up leaving?
Will a Carter showdown result in Nancy's exit?
Mick Carter is to let rip on tonight's EastEnders - and it's daughter Nancy who's in the firing line.
Viewers have already seen Mick trying desperately to keep a lid on his rage in the wake of baby son Ollie's injury. But tensions look set to boil over in this evening's episode when Ollie is brought back from hospital.
In the run-up to the showdown, a worried Nancy will be seen going all out to welcome her little brother home, fearful that the rest of the family blames her for Ollie's fall.
But Nancy's efforts soon become too much for Mick, who snaps and kicks everyone out of the Vic. Then comes the bombshell for Nancy when Mick reveals that he blames her for Ollie's accident and can never forgive her.
With EastEnders fans aware that actress Maddy Hill is set to leave the BBC1 soap, could this argument be the catalyst for Nancy's exit?
More like this
Watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of EastEnders below.
And visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.