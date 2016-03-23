In the run-up to the showdown, a worried Nancy will be seen going all out to welcome her little brother home, fearful that the rest of the family blames her for Ollie's fall.

But Nancy's efforts soon become too much for Mick, who snaps and kicks everyone out of the Vic. Then comes the bombshell for Nancy when Mick reveals that he blames her for Ollie's accident and can never forgive her.

With EastEnders fans aware that actress Maddy Hill is set to leave the BBC1 soap, could this argument be the catalyst for Nancy's exit?

