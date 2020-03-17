A source quoted by The Sun said: "With Linda struggling to quit booze it makes sense Mick moves the family out the pub.

“His decision will spark a bidding war between some of the residents who fancy taking on the biggest job in Walford.

“Viewers will be sad to see Danny no longer behind the bar, but that doesn’t mean he won’t return at some point in the future.”

And bookmakers have already started taking bets on who might next be behind the bar - with long-running characters including Sharon and Phil Mitchell in the running and Max Branning currently installed as the favourite.

Mick has been landlord since Dyer joined the soap back in 2013 - and has proven to be a hugely popular character with fans in that time.

His wife Linda, played by Kellie Bright, almost lost her life due to her alcoholism in a recent storyline, with Mick forced to break her leg in order to prevent her from drowning after an incident in which she had desperately attempted to reach a bottle of cooking wine while on a boat in the Thames.

But as she struggles to fight her alcoholism inside the pub, perhaps a change of scene will do all the Carters the world of good.

