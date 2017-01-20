The most recent episode of the BBC1 soap saw Whitney walk out on Lee after he drunkenly blamed her for their current financial misfortunes. Seeking sanctuary at the Vic, Mick put Whitney up for the night, while also chastising Lee for his actions and sending him on his way.

Being the honourable man that he is, Mick gave up his bed for Whitney and opted to sleep on the sofa. But there was also a frisson of something non-platonic between the two of them as Whitney said goodnight.

All of which has left us wondering whether an affair plotline is being cooked up for Mick while wife Linda is away caring for her ailing mum Elaine?

It's surely unthinkable, what with the Carters having the most rock-solid marriage on the Square. And it would be a betrayal of all Mick's principles to have him turn into a love cheat. But is infidelity inevitable in the world of soap? We hope not. Our plea? Keep Mick faithful and find another plotline for him while Linda remains absent!

