Michelle Collins has teased what lies ahead for Cindy Beale in the coming months on EastEnders.

The actress made her explosive comeback to the BBC One soap in 2023, over two decades after her character died off-screen – now revealed to have been faked as Cindy went into witness protection under a new identity.

With her return being a key centrepoint of executive producer Chris Clenshaw's acclaimed era on the soap, Cindy Beale had no shortage of big storylines, including her affair with her former step-son Junior Knight (Micah Balfour), which was exposed on Christmas Day 2024.

Cindy was then the victim in a big whodunnit storyline, which ultimately saw her former mother-in-law and nemesis, Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth), revealed as her attacker.

Since then, Cindy has been focused on business, having bought The Albert, and also on grandchildren.

However, a new development has occurred in the form of a new enemy (and lover): Max Branning, played by Jake Wood.

While attending The Radio Times Covers Party 2026, we asked Michelle to describe the coming months of Cindy in three words.

Thinking carefully, Collins answered: "Exciting. Unpredictable. Irrational."

Sounds like we can expect more extreme scenes from the resident schemer. However, does this mean more clashing on the way with old sparring partner, Kathy?

"Actually, we did do a fun scene the other day," teased Michelle. "They're always at each other, aren't they? All those kinds of, you know, mother-in-law, you know, and, and she kind of hates Cindy, and Cindy kind of hates her as well. So I think we just live with that, really, don't we?

"And, yeah, they always throw a slap in there occasionally, don't they? I think everyone loved it when I came back, and the first scene was, 'You're dead!' and then there was a kind of slap. They do love a slap in EastEnders, don't they?"

Additionally, while Michelle was disappointed to not be in the live episode of the 40th anniversary, she was delighted by the scenes between Cindy and Kathy – both of whom played major roles in the 40th anniversary week – and quite right, too!

"I love doing scenes with Gill," noted Michelle. "It was great to be part of it."

May Cindy and Kathy's feud never end... and given that both starred in the flash-forward episode to 2027, we have them sparring for some time yet, at least!

