EastEnders: Masood's exit storyline - REVEALED!
Actor Nitin Ganatra's last scenes will be shown next Thursday
Actor Nitin Ganata will bow out of EastEnders in scenes to be shown on Thursday 17 November as his character Masood Ahmed says an emotional goodbye to Albert Square.
The upcoming storyline will see Masood decide to exit Walford after hearing surprise news about Zainab. Show bosses are remaining tight lipped about what is going on with Masood's ex-wife, but the bombshell will be enough to make him opt to leave his life in London behind.
Both Carmel and Denise will be seen doing their best to talk Masood out of his plan. And when Denise firmly tells her friend that she doesn't want him making a fool out of himself, Masood snaps.
Masood's final day will then see him say a prayer by Zaair's tree and bid farewell to friends including Kush. But as Denise makes a last-ditch attempt to get him to stay, she and Masood end up having a heated argument.
Can the two of them make amends before he leaves? Or is there to be an air of acrimony hanging around Masod's exit?
You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of EastEnders below.
