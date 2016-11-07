Both Carmel and Denise will be seen doing their best to talk Masood out of his plan. And when Denise firmly tells her friend that she doesn't want him making a fool out of himself, Masood snaps.

Masood's final day will then see him say a prayer by Zaair's tree and bid farewell to friends including Kush. But as Denise makes a last-ditch attempt to get him to stay, she and Masood end up having a heated argument.

Can the two of them make amends before he leaves? Or is there to be an air of acrimony hanging around Masod's exit?

More like this

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of EastEnders below.

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.