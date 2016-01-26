EastEnders: Masood punches Kush after big paternity secret is revealed
Protective dad Masood (Nitin Ganatra) is to vent his anger on Kush (Davood Ghadami) next week when the Square's big baby secret is revealed.
When Shabnam (Rakhee Thakrar) calls time on her marriage and announces that she plans to leave for Pakistan, a suspicious Masood manages to get the reason for her departure out of Carmel (Bonnie Langford).
And after Masood is told that Kush is actually Arthur's biological father, he loses his cool and punches his son-in-law in the face.
Kush may be adamant that he wants to stop Shabs from going, but Masood tells him in no uncertain terms to stay away from his daughter.
By the end of the week, Shabnam reaches a final decision about her future - so will she end up quitting Walford for good?
