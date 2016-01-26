And after Masood is told that Kush is actually Arthur's biological father, he loses his cool and punches his son-in-law in the face.

Kush may be adamant that he wants to stop Shabs from going, but Masood tells him in no uncertain terms to stay away from his daughter.

By the end of the week, Shabnam reaches a final decision about her future - so will she end up quitting Walford for good?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of EastEnders below.

