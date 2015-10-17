After all, she’s most probably still wrestling with the conscience following her flirtations with Kush earlier in the year. And then there’s the question mark hanging over the paternity of her unborn child.

“The audience is starting to realise that the baby may not be Martin’s,” said executive producer Dominic Treadwell-Collins recently, all of which will inevitably fuel speculation that Stacey might not utter a simple “yes” when Martin pops the question.

As for whether Martin would be able to forgive Stacey should the baby not turn out to be his, actor James Bye says: "Well, he loves Stacey's bones. So I’d like to think that he could eventually forgive her.

"But it’s massive, isn’t it? If it’s not his, then she's lied to him through this whole thing. If it does come out that it’s not his I’d be interested to see where the writers want to go with it. It could go one of two ways: he could jump off a bridge or he could take her back."

