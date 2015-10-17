EastEnders: Martin has a shock proposal for Stacey
Plus actor James Bye on how Martin would react should Stacey's baby turn out not to be his
Is Stacey Branning about to become Stacey Fowler? It’s the question we’ll all be asking at the end of this month when a stunned Stacey comes across an engagement ring.
A torn Stacey (Lacey Turner) will be seen telling Whitney that she doesn’t know what to do, but has little time to consider her options for when the Square’s Halloween party begins and Martin (James Bye) gets down on one knee. But what answer will Stacey give?
After all, she’s most probably still wrestling with the conscience following her flirtations with Kush earlier in the year. And then there’s the question mark hanging over the paternity of her unborn child.
“The audience is starting to realise that the baby may not be Martin’s,” said executive producer Dominic Treadwell-Collins recently, all of which will inevitably fuel speculation that Stacey might not utter a simple “yes” when Martin pops the question.
As for whether Martin would be able to forgive Stacey should the baby not turn out to be his, actor James Bye says: "Well, he loves Stacey's bones. So I’d like to think that he could eventually forgive her.
"But it’s massive, isn’t it? If it’s not his, then she's lied to him through this whole thing. If it does come out that it’s not his I’d be interested to see where the writers want to go with it. It could go one of two ways: he could jump off a bridge or he could take her back."
You can watch a 60-second rundown of the coming week’s episodes of EastEnders below.
