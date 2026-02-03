Mark Fowler (Stephen Aaron-Sipple) has issued a serious threat in EastEnders – mess with older sister Vicki (Alice Haig), and you mess with him!

It comes after a particularly eventful week for Vicki, who became entwined in a love triangle on the eve of step-son Joel's (Max Murray) trial for grievous bodily harm, voyeurism, and producing and distributing indecent images of a child.

She was separated from his father Ross (Alex Walkinshaw) for months, fearing that even if Joel was imprisoned, their lives would never be the same again as he'd always be a part of it.

During that time, sparks began to fly with Zack Hudson (James Farrar), though the two stopped themselves from pursuing anything further after being caught kissing by Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth).

Vicki (Alice Haig) had to confess. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Ross was determined to get his relationship back on track, and after much persuasion, Vicki agreed to take things slowly.

However, needing someone's shoulder to cry on, she turned back to Zack and the two slept together. She was left guilt-ridden and reaffirmed her love for Ross after the trial.

This prompted him to get down on one knee and propose this week, but before Vicki could give her answer, she decided it was high time she confessed to her infidelity.

In today's episode, a distraught and humiliated Ross demanded answers, wanting to know who she'd been with and whether he knew him. Vicki lied through her teeth, saying that it was a one-night stand and that she didn't even find out his name.

This confused Ross, who said that he struggled to believe she'd become intimate with a complete stranger.

After storming out, he sought advice from Alfie Moon (Shane Richie), Harvey Monroe (Ross Boatman) and Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) at The Vic. Meanwhile, Mark cornered Vicki and told her that he would support her decision, regardless of who she chose.

Ross (Alex Walkinshaw) wanted to know who she'd been unfaithful with. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

She said she loved Ross, and that she was willing to put everything with Zack behind her.

Across the road, Zack had taken a girl back to his flat but was deeply uncomfortable when she went to make a move. She'd clocked him glancing over at Vicki earlier that evening, and encouraged him to go and show his commitment to her.

Vicki was stunned when he showed up on her doorstep, and he was left embarrassed by the fact Ross had swooped in before him and proposed.

Zack (James Farrar) was devastated to hear they were engaged. BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

Shortly afterwards, Ross came home and said he was ready to talk. Despite his mates' belief that the lack of trust would destroy their relationship, he was prepared to forgive her and the two headed to the pub to publicly announce their engagement.

During the celebrations, a mortified Zack watched on. Mark strolled over and warned him to stay away from Vicki now that she was with Ross, or he'd face the consequences.

Will Zack listen to the advice?

