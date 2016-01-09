However, mere moments after they've met up, Phil collapses and it's left to Louise to tell the rest of the Mitchells about her dad's current whereabouts.

On joining the show, 18-year-old actress Tilly Keeper - who has taken on the role of Louise - said recently: "I am so thrilled to be joining the cast of EastEnders, especially to be joining the Mitchell clan! It’s a dream come true and I can’t wait to get stuck into the role and see what lies in store for Louise."

The character of Louise certainly had a dramatic early start to her life, particularly when she was almost blown up in a car after being snatched by Steve Owen.

Louise was last seen in 2010 when she was reunited with mum Lisa after Peggy feared that Phil was in no fit state to look after his daughter. But, six years on, old demons continue to plague Phil. Can he really be a decent father figure?

