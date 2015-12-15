Louise Mitchell returns to EastEnders
Actress Tilly Keeper is to take on the role of Phil's daughter in 2016
The Mitchell clan is to grow larger in 2016 thanks to the reappearance of Phil's daughter Louise.
Louise, now played by Tilly Keeper, will return to Walford early next year, determined to become "a true Mitchell". But will the 14-year-old be able to cope with Phil's increasingly out of control boozing? And how will she fit in with the rest of the family, including half-brother Ben?
On joining the show, 18-year-old actress Tilly Keeper said: "I am so thrilled to be joining the cast of EastEnders, especially to be joining the Mitchell clan! It’s a dream come true and I can’t wait to get stuck into the role and see what lies in store for Louise."
The character of Louise certainly had a dramatic early start to her life, particularly when she was almost blown up in a car after being snatched by Steve Owen.
Louise was last seen in 2010 when she was reunited with mum Lisa after Peggy feared that Phil was in no fit state to look after his daughter. Shortly after, Phil turned up to visit Louise but was stunned to find that she and Lisa had vanished. So how will father and daughter react when they finally come face-to-face again?
More like this
You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of EastEnders below.
And visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.