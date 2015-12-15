On joining the show, 18-year-old actress Tilly Keeper said: "I am so thrilled to be joining the cast of EastEnders, especially to be joining the Mitchell clan! It’s a dream come true and I can’t wait to get stuck into the role and see what lies in store for Louise."

The character of Louise certainly had a dramatic early start to her life, particularly when she was almost blown up in a car after being snatched by Steve Owen.

Louise was last seen in 2010 when she was reunited with mum Lisa after Peggy feared that Phil was in no fit state to look after his daughter. Shortly after, Phil turned up to visit Louise but was stunned to find that she and Lisa had vanished. So how will father and daughter react when they finally come face-to-face again?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of EastEnders below.

