The character of Colin first appeared on EastEnders back in 1986 and was involved in he first gay kiss on British primetime television in 1989.

Since leaving the soap in 1989, Lord Cashman has been heavily involved in promoting LGBT rights and fighting discrimination. He is a founder of the charity Stonewall and now a Labour peer.

Acknowledging how influential his role in EastEnders has been in his life, he said recently: “It was a real joy, indeed a privilege, to return to the place where 30 years ago I started an amazing journey. A journey which incredibly helped to change the country, and certainly its attitude to lesbian gay and bisexual people.”

More like this

“Arguably without EastEnders I would never have gone into politics; I would not have been one of the founders of Stonewall and its founding chair, and I would never have ended up where I am now.”

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week on EastEnders below.

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.