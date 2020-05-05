Following a blazing row, Lola went out for the night and found herself back in the bed of old flame Peter Beale (Dayle Hudson).

She immediately regretted her actions and when she and Jay reconciled following the pregnancy termination, she vowed to keep her night with Peter to herself.

She has found keeping that secret to be harder than she initially thought and recent scenes have seen her confide in Callum Highway (Tony Clay) and so far he has kept her infidelity to himself.

But it turns out Lola has another problem on the way that will leave her anxious over Jay discovering the truth.

Viewers will see that as Callum leaves his job at the parlour to start work on the police force, Jay is in need of a replacement and his choice of worker is the last person that Lola would want him to have - Peter.

Lola knows that Jay and Peter are going to be spending a lot of time together and it immediately causes her to fear for her relationship.

With the pair of them no doubt growing closer through work, she fears that it is only a matter of time before the truth comes out. Is this the beginning of the end for Lola and Jay, or will her mistake stay buried for a while longer?

Elsewhere on the Square, last night's episode saw Kush Kazemi (Davood Ghadami) wonder what's wrong with Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) and then discover that she has stopped taking her medication- leading to increasingly erratic behaviour.

