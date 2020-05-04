While Jean is known for her eccentricities, Kush Kazemi's troubled expression made it clear he thought this was more than a mere slip of the tongue and another example of Mrs Slater's not-uncommon compulsion for getting muddled up, and on Tuesday 5th May he tries to get to the bottom of it.

Playing it down when Mr Kazemi asks if she's okay, an increasingly-erratic Jean assures her niece's fella there is nothing wrong and he's reading too much into the incident. However, suspicious Kush then discovers Jean, who has lived with bipolar for many years and struggles with her mental health, has stopped taking her medication.

Knowing the serious implications this could have, Kush implores Jean to keep taking her prescription after she publicly loses her temper with Suki Panesar and Phil Mitchell.

More like this

Stubborn Jean refuses, leading Kush to take drastic measures to help her…

Poor old Jean has been through the wringer in the last year: battling cancer, finding romance with fellow patient Daniel Cook who she nursed up to his death, having an emotional reunion with troubled son Sean, and being abounded by daughter Stacey Fowler who was forced to flee Walford after assaulting Phil.

Why has she suddenly ditched the pills? Has all the recent trauma finally got on top of the stressed Slater? Whatever the reason, there are bound to be far-reaching, and potentially very dangerous, consequences. Is Jean heading for another breakdown? Could Kush end up making things worse as he takes action in Kat and Stacey's absence?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.