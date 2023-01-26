Earlier this week, Lola's grandfather Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick) found Emma and implored her to come to the wedding. Emma refused, but admitted that she was always thinking of Lola. Lola's fiancé Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) berated Billy for seeking her out, before heading to the registry office.

Emma Harding (Patsy Kensit) was seen watching newly-married daughter Lola Pearce (Danielle Harold) in secret in tonight's EastEnders (26th January), paving the way for an eventual face-to-face reunion.

Meanwhile, the oblivious bride, who has a terminal brain tumour, revealed worrying symptoms to maid of honour Kim Fox (Tameka Empson) and the pair headed to the hospital.

Despite hearing that her condition hadn't worsened, Lola grew distressed and planned to cancel her wedding. At the venue, Lola asked for a private chat with her groom, where she explained that she couldn't put him through the trauma of caring for her in her last days.

Her panic led her to dredge up past memories of their relationship, before she broke down in Jay's arms. Jay then took his turn to speak, promising to love her and her daughter Lexi (Isabella Brown) for as long as he lived. Lola was inspired by Jay's devotion, and in heartfelt scenes, she agreed to marry him after all.

Lola went to the hospital with Kim to get checked out on her wedding day. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

In front of their friends and family, Lola and Jay said their vows and were finally pronounced husband and wife, and there were tears all round. But as they headed to the reception at The Vic, Billy assumed that Jay had told Lola about his meeting, and let slip that Emma had turned down the chance to meet her.

Confronting Jay for keeping this from her, Lola stormed off to the café, where she confided in Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth). As Lola quietly fumed, Kathy opened up about the day her late daughter Donna Ludlow (Matilda Ziegler) tracked her down after Kathy gave her away.

Kathy advised Lola to accept that Jay merely wanted to protect and love her, and the two women made their way back to the pub.

After Jay made a speech about the new Mrs Pearce-Brown, Lola took a moment to thank her new husband for everything, before paying a moving tribute to her 'Pops' Billy for giving her a home.

Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden), husband Callum Highway (Tony Clay) and Lexi then performed a special dance routine, and Jay and Lola shared their first dance.

As the festivities continued at The Vic, Jay carried Lola home, where they vowed never to give up hope as they laid in each other's arms. But on their way back to the house, they were being watched by none other than Emma.

Will Emma make herself known to Lola?

