Viewers are set to learn more about what happened that fateful night when, desperately needing someone to confide in, she talks to Callum about it all.

Pregnancy was the driving force behind what she did, with the couple not seeing eye-to-eye over having a baby.

The pregnancy was terminated and she and Jay were able to put their differences aside, albeit with her sordid secret hanging over the reunion.

She can't help but pour her heart out when she spends time with Callum whilst he gets ready for his police assessment.

But, how will Callum react to the news? Is this secret going to end up being a burden he can't handle keeping? More importantly, will Jay ever find out the truth?

Despite the reduced episode count per week due to the halting of production, there is still a lot going on in the Square at the moment.

Keegan is facing prison time after seemingly being set up by the police, whilst the infamous Queen Vic is up for sale- could Phil and Sharon end up back behind the bar?

As mentioned, EastEnders, along with every other soap, has reduced its weekly episode count due to production halting as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. It currently only airs Mondays at 8pm and Tuesdays at 7.30pm.

Another soap, Neighbours, is set to be the first English speaking drama to go back into production and you can be sure the other soaps will be looking at how they do with all the restrictions currently in place.

