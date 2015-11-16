He's been going on booze benders and has even attacked Sharon and injured her ear when she attempted to lock him in their bedroom (more on that here).

So it seems that Sharon is actually in no mood to party and good friend Linda is quick to see through the smiles.

During a heart to heart upstairs at the Vic, Sharon reveals all about what's been going on at home before telling the bride to be that she should return to the bar.

But while everyone raises a glass to Linda, Sharon will be seen making a surreptitious phone call. Just who is she contacting? Find out when EastEnders airs these scenes on Friday 27 November.

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of EastEnders below.

